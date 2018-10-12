Boricua protagonizará nueva película que estrenará en Syfy

View this post on Instagram

Got to watch our film Cucuy:The Boogeyman for the first time and wow!!! I can’t believe I had the amazing opportunity to work with these beautiful and talented people in such an endearing and exciting story. I am so thankful for our writer/director @petersullivan_director for creating a story about Latinos, badass females and a loving family, all within the horror realm. Prove that creativity and inclusivity can be done by anyone and everyone. Thank you cast, crew, producers, @syfy , @agentsnmk , @candumanagement for making this a possibility. ✨🎥🎃☠️ CUCUY: THE BOOGEYMAN premieres @syfy this Sat. Oct. 13 at 7pm ET/PT, 6pm CT. #syfy #syfychannel #horror #latinos #actors #cucuy #boogeyman #hollywood #badasswomen #latina