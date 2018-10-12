Boricua protagonizará nueva película que estrenará en Syfy
En abril pasado también debutó en la serie ''The Blacklist''
Con tan solo 22 años la actriz puertorriqueña, Jearnest Corchado, sigue cosechando frutos en Hollywood. En su más reciente trabajo, el filme Cucuy: The Boogeyman, Corchado destacará como protagonista.
La película, dirigida por Peter Sullivan, trata sobre la misteriosa desaparición de niños en una ciudad pequeña llamada Glimmer Peak. En búsqueda de respuestas, la joven boricua comparte escenas con la actriz Marisol Nichols (de la serie Riverdale), otra de las protagonistas.
Cucuy: The Boogeyman fue filmada en mayo de este año, y en la misma Corchado se distingue por su talento frente a las cámaras, así como por sus stunts.
En entrevista con Metro, la boricua dijo estar muy emocionada por las oportunidades que se le han presentado en su corta carrera como actriz.
''He tenido un feedback que yo jamás me hubiera esperado. Personas me dicen: 'deberían considerarte para un Emmy'. Inclusive cuando fui al screening ya había personas con mis fotos pidiendo autógrafos, fue increíble'', dijo en entrevista telefónica.
Got to watch our film Cucuy:The Boogeyman for the first time and wow!!! I can’t believe I had the amazing opportunity to work with these beautiful and talented people in such an endearing and exciting story. I am so thankful for our writer/director @petersullivan_director for creating a story about Latinos, badass females and a loving family, all within the horror realm. Prove that creativity and inclusivity can be done by anyone and everyone. Thank you cast, crew, producers, @syfy , @agentsnmk , @candumanagement for making this a possibility. ✨🎥🎃☠️ CUCUY: THE BOOGEYMAN premieres @syfy this Sat. Oct. 13 at 7pm ET/PT, 6pm CT. #syfy #syfychannel #horror #latinos #actors #cucuy #boogeyman #hollywood #badasswomen #latina
Cucuy: The Boogeyman estrena mañana a las 7:00 p.m. por el canal Syfy.