Famosos indignados con separación de niños de sus padres en frontera

WHAT IS THIS? What kind of country are we? This is a complete violation of human rights! I can’t… I can’t see these videos of little kids being pulled apart from their parents. All because their parents wanted a better life for them. I just don’t get it. There has to be a better way. #HumanRights

