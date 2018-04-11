Video confirma infidelidad del novio de Khloé Kardashian
El jugador de baloncesto fue captado besando y acariciando a dos mujeres
Un nuevo escándalo de infidelidad vuelve a rondar al club de 'Las Kardashians'.
Esta vez, el portal estadounidense TMZ publicó un video, donde se puede ver al jugador de la NBA Tristan Thompson y novio de Khloé Kardashian con tres una mujeres. A una de ellas la besa en varias ocasiones en la boca y otra se ve acariciándole sus genitales.
Mira el video
El portal asegura que el video fue tomado en octubre de 2017, cuando Khloé cumplía sus tres meses de gestación, en una embarcación en Washington.
La también empresaria anunció su embarazo en las redes sociales en diciembre pasado con una foto, donde mostraba su barriga.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Mira la galería