Artista urbano regala dinero a niños dominicanos
Mira el video
El artista urbano 6IX9INE regaló dinero a varios niños en República Dominicana tras ver la pobreza en los alrededores donde graba un video musical.
"Words can’t explain the anger I have right now… I grew up not having shit in Brooklyn… Everyone knows me for giving back in my community BUT as a Latino I feel the need to help my people. I’m not Dominican… But we are ALL ONE ✊🏼 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇵🇷🇵🇷🇩🇴🇩🇴Life is what you make it. If I made it I’ll try all in my power for all us to make it… at least have hope. 🙌🏼 God bless us" (sic.), escribió el joven junto a un video que publicó en sus cuentas sociales.
En el video se observa cómo varios pequeños se acercan al artista para que este le de algo de dinero.
Mira el video
Words can’t explain the anger I have right now… I grew up not having shit in Brooklyn… Everyone knows me for giving back in my community BUT as a Latino I feel the need to help my people. I’m not Dominican… But we are ALL ONE ✊🏼 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇵🇷🇵🇷🇩🇴🇩🇴Life is what you make it. If I made it I’ll try all in my power for all us to make it… at least have hope. 🙌🏼 God bless us. @william_asher 🎥