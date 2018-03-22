Selena Gómez y donante de riñón batallan con depresión
Se rumora que su amistad está en peligro
Selena Gomez ha pasado difíciles meses, y en las últimas semanas todo se ha agravado. Dicen que se dio un tiempo con Justin Bieber, su eterno amor juvenil. Asimismo, la cantante continúa con su lucha de depresión y los efectos secundarios de su transplante de riñón.
En peligro su amistad con Raísa
Ahora dicen que perdió la amistad con Francia Raísa, su mejor amiga que le donó un riñón el año pasado. Algo que salvó la vida de Selena quien se encontraba en peligro de muerte.
Muchos dicen que Francia sufrió depresión después de la operación, pero Selena no estuvo ahí para apoyarla. Esto no se ha confirmado por ninguna de las dos famosas y solamente se basa en meras especulaciones.
El detalle que devela este rumor es el mensaje que Raisa puso en sus redes sociales.
“A veces podemos aferrarnos a las cosas y gritamos: “¡No, Dios! Cualquier cosa menos eso”, pero esa cosa, esa persona, ese trabajo, esa relación, puede ser lo que necesitas restar de tu vida para que se multipliquen otras cosas… De todos modos, Feliz Martes”.
Esperemos que Selena Gomez no haya perdido una amistad que ha sido por tantos años un apoyo para ella. De la misma manera, Francia siempre expresó su cariño y admiración por la intérprete de “The Wolf”.
