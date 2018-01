Favoritas para ser Miss Mundo de P.R. 2018

My dear Manushi, As I told you when you won, this year flies by very quickly. A week ago today you were crowned as Miss World 2017. Have you realized what you’ve accomplished yet?! Relish every moment you experience this year and I hope you enjoy the warm welcome you will receive in your country as much as I did when I visited India (an experience I will always keep in my heart) Best of luck and welcome to the Miss World Sisterhood 🇵🇷❤️🇮🇳 #missworld #MissWorld2016 #MissWorld2017 #manushichhillar #stephaniedelvalle #MissWorldSisterhood #India #PuertoRico #GoodLuck

