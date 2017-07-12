Causa sensación en las redes fisiculturista por su parecido a JLo

🦋There will be times when your soul seems nothing but tired and your mind tries to pull you back into the darkness you have fought so diligently to be free of. It is normal, and it is okay. Being genuinely happy and at peace does not mean being in a consistent state of elation. Don’t beat yourself up because you don’t wake up with a radiating smile every single day. Understand that being vulnerable to negative emotions is a part of being human, and it in no way makes you weak or pathetic. Continue to be patient and kind with yourself, continue to fight through those draining moments and do not allow them to persist longer than they should. You are in complete control; sadness is simply a visitor within your mental space, not a permanent resident. Chat with it, understand it, master it, and most importantly, know when to say goodbye. You will wake up the next morning and everything will make sense. Life will make sense. It will all be wonderful. Believe that! 💯🙏🏾💓💪🏽

