Joven baja 170 libras inspirado en mentalidad de Kobe Bryant

Hello new followers from @sportscenter ! The picture going around was from 2017 so I thought something more recent was needed. A little bit about my journey, I used to weigh 380lbs in June of 2016 and got down to 210lbs by February of 2017! The mamba mentality gave me a road map on how to stay consistent and better myself I put some of the weight back on and got back up to 256, but since March I’ve lost 54lbs and I’m now down to 202lbs! You have to believe you can do it! I created this account to help others who were like myself and wanted tips. I have already posted some exercises, stretches, and a meal to get you started on your journey. I’ve also answered some common questions in my highlights. I’ve created a twitch so I think it’s time I start doing some live workouts👀👀.