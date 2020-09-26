Joven baja 170 libras inspirado en mentalidad de Kobe Bryant
La historia de un hombre estadounidense inspiró a más de uno
No existe duda que la vida de Kobe Bryant inspiró a más de uno, ejemplo de ello es Christopher Huerta,un joven estadounidense que bajó 80 kilos (unas 176 libras) durante un año, inspirándose en la mentalidad de la leyenda de la NBA.
La historia se dio en 2017; sin embargo, durante los últimos días se dio a conocer en redes sociales. El hombre pesaba 173 kilos; pero fue una depresión la que lo hizo reflexionar sobre la obesidad que tenía, la cual le produjo serios problemas en su salud.
Fiel aficionado a Los Angeles Lakers, el joven estadounidense se inspiró en Kobe Bryant para cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios y hacer ejercicio. "La mentalidad de Mamba me dio una hoja de ruta, sobre cómo mantenerse consistente. Tienes que creer que puedes hacerlo", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
Hello new followers from @sportscenter ! The picture going around was from 2017 so I thought something more recent was needed. A little bit about my journey, I used to weigh 380lbs in June of 2016 and got down to 210lbs by February of 2017! The mamba mentality gave me a road map on how to stay consistent and better myself I put some of the weight back on and got back up to 256, but since March I’ve lost 54lbs and I’m now down to 202lbs! You have to believe you can do it! I created this account to help others who were like myself and wanted tips. I have already posted some exercises, stretches, and a meal to get you started on your journey. I’ve also answered some common questions in my highlights. I’ve created a twitch so I think it’s time I start doing some live workouts👀👀.
Recientemente, Christopher Huerta publicó una de las frases que más lo inspiró de Kobe Bryant en su cambio físico, el cual le produjo grandes beneficios. "Cree en ti mismo. Puedes hacer cualquier cosa y yo lo sé, deberías hacerlo. Empieza y termina contigo, este es tu viaje, es tu comienzo. Tú lo tienes".
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF! You can do anything and I know it, you should to! It starts and ends with you, this is your journey, this is your start. YOU got this. This page is jumping off point to the success you will have, but first you have to develop the mindset that you can do anything. Go show the world what you can do! #mambamentality #mambaforever #everyday #huertaweightgo
El hombre bajó los 80 kilos de 2016 a 2017, desde entonces mantiene una buena alimentación y realiza ejercicio para seguir gozando de una buena salud. Actualmente, busca inspirar a la demás gente con su testimonio.
