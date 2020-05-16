Jugador de los New York Giants se entrega a la policía
DeAndre Baker se presentó ante la policía de Miramar, Florida, luego de ser acusado por un robo a mano armada el pasado miércoles
DeAndre Baker, jugador de los New York Giants, se entregó esta mañana a las autoridades de Miramar, Florida, luego de ser acusado junto a Quinton Dunbar de los Seattle Seahawks, por un robo a mano armada, el cual se habría presentado el pasado miércoles cerca de Miami, mientras los jugadores de la NFL estaban en una reunión al aire libre.
Bradford Cohen, el abogado del esquinero de apenas 22 años de edad, confirmó la noticia esta mañana mediante su cuenta de Instagram. "Creo en el sistema y que si todo funciona, el asunto se resolverá adecuadamente. Llevo 23 años defendiendo a quienes siento que están siendo acusados erróneamente", escribió.
"Eso no significa que todos los policías sean malos o que todos sean buenos. Todos trabajos que hacer y creo que todos lo hacemos lo mejor posible. No se apresuren a juzgar", añadió el defensor del jugador de la NFL.
Hasta el momento, los Giants no se han pronunciado sobre el polémico caso en el que se encuentra envuelto el juvenil.
Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.