Fuerte caída de Rey Mysterio en Money in the Bank genera preocupación entre fanáticos

Otis fue el gran ganador de Money in the Bank de WWE que se celebró este domingo, pero un hecho llamó la atención durante la batalla por el codiciado maletín.

So, if I understand the algorithms, Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black will be back in about a month? #MITB pic.twitter.com/KUcqDBprxa — JustChris™ (STAY HOME) (@JustChrisTM) May 11, 2020

Y es que Rey Mysterio fue lanzado desde lo más alto del edificio donde se encuentran las oficinas centrales de la empresa en Connecticut y de inmediato comenzó a especularse de su muerte.

Cuando los participantes se encontraban en la cima de la torre administrativa, Mysterio sufrió un increíble ataque por parte del Rey Corbin, quien lo arrojó desde las alturas.

Al final todo fue parte del show pues Mysterio se encuentra bien, aunque eso no evitó los comentarios en las redes sociales.