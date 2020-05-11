Fuerte caída de Rey Mysterio en Money in the Bank genera preocupación entre fanáticos
El mexicano fue lanzado desde lo más alto de un edificio por Rey Corbin
Otis fue el gran ganador de Money in the Bank de WWE que se celebró este domingo, pero un hecho llamó la atención durante la batalla por el codiciado maletín.
So, if I understand the algorithms, Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black will be back in about a month? #MITB pic.twitter.com/KUcqDBprxa
— JustChris™ (STAY HOME) (@JustChrisTM) May 11, 2020
Y es que Rey Mysterio fue lanzado desde lo más alto del edificio donde se encuentran las oficinas centrales de la empresa en Connecticut y de inmediato comenzó a especularse de su muerte.
I can't believe Rey Mysterio is dead#MITB pic.twitter.com/44ATPIhvSp
— Winger (@ghostfarts_com) May 11, 2020
Cuando los participantes se encontraban en la cima de la torre administrativa, Mysterio sufrió un increíble ataque por parte del Rey Corbin, quien lo arrojó desde las alturas.
Don't bother @NiaJaxWWE he has passed away. 😢 pic.twitter.com/WgFT8XG0wn
— I love blood. (@wrestling_great) May 11, 2020
Al final todo fue parte del show pues Mysterio se encuentra bien, aunque eso no evitó los comentarios en las redes sociales.
Rey Mysterio's death wouldn't be the same without the coffin dance #MITB #MoneyInTheBank pic.twitter.com/BUHOaeBu9g
— Ak (@_Ak88) May 11, 2020
Footage of @WWEAleister and @reymysterio fall from Titan Towers has surfaced online. Good news is, they're not dead if they can beat the Reaper in a game of twister. #Excellent @GlennRubenstein @BPmattmorgan pic.twitter.com/wV699n5EdF
— Gerry Rushe (@gerry_rushe) May 11, 2020