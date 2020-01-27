Número 24 no podrá ser utilizado en Dallas como tributo a Kobe Bryant
Miles han rendido tributo a Kobe Bryant tras su muerte
El dueño de los Mavericks de Dallas, Marc Cuban, anunció que tras la lamentable noticia del accidente donde Kobe Bryant, su hija y otras siete personas el número 24 será retirado de su plantilla como tributo al jugador.
A través de una comunicación escrita, Cuban, lamentó la partida del cinco veces campeón de la NBA y su hija Gianna Bryant de 13 años.
"Estamos conmocionados y entristecidos por la devastadora noticia del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija, Gianna", expresó Cuban.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant: “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”
"Kobe fue un embajador de nuestro deporte, una leyenda y un ícono global. Pero sobretodo, fue un padre amoroso y dedicado", añadió.
"El legado de Kobe trasciende el baloncesto y nuestra organización ha decidido que el número 24 no será utilizado por un Maverick de Dallas", culminó el dueño de los Mavs.
Tras la noticia sobre el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero, el mundo se paralizó y fueron miles las reacciones a la lamentable noticia.
Cientos de fanáticos del jugador llegaron hasta el Staples Center donde Bryant jugó por más de 20 años con Los Ángeles Lakers.
Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday night in honor of Kobe Bryant.
Además, la alcaldía de Los Ángeles se iluminó de dorado y púrpura justo a las 8:24 pm en honor al jugador quien utilizó estos dos números en su camiseta durante su carrera en la NBA.
NBA rinde tributo a Kobe Bryant