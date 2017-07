Curry e Irving parecen burlarse de LeBron

I’m just gonna let this sit right here till y’all get what’s going on!!!🤔🤔🤔 shots fired 🔫🔫 at somebody. Steph and Kyrie are having a really good time.😂😂😂 #kingwontlikethis #thatswhatwedoingnow #boythatescalatedquickly @roparrish

A post shared by Brendan Haywood (@bwood_33) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:57am PDT