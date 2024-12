Pronostican lluvias ocasionales y un descenso en las temperaturas desde este fin de semana

[Dec 3]

⛈️Frequent showers are expected across Vieques, Culebra, St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, eastern & W PR. PM isolated thunderstorms possible over the W.

🏊‍♀️The risk of rip currents remains moderate along the W, N, and E coasts of PR, Vieques, Culebra & USVI#prwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/TLEYiV4r7a