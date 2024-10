Actividad de lluvias y tormentas eléctricas continuará durante los próximos días

🌦️ Showers and t-storms is expected today in the afternoon

🥵 A Heat Advisory will be in effect through 4 PM AST for all the coastal areas of PR and the USVI

🏖️ HIGH rip current risk continues in effect for all the north-facing beaches of PR, Culebra, St. Thomas & St. John pic.twitter.com/bEaFiYQOPj