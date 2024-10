Harris y Walz redoblan su presencia en medios a un mes de las elecciones

Kamala Harris Visits Local Campaign Office In Phoenix Area

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 9: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laugh after taking a selfie in front of a sign that reads "Kamala and The Coach" during stop at a campaign office on August 9, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate Tim Walz are campaigning across the country this week. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)