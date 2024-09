Pronostican lluvias, tormentas eléctricas y aviso de calor para este lunes.

It is Monday!!!

🥵An Excessive Heat Warning from Dorado to Guánica. Heat Advisory from Toa Baja through Yauco & eastern interior PR.

⛈️We anticipate rainfall activity across PR, over the interior sections of PR during the PM hours.

🏊‍♂️LOW risk of rip currents.#prwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/9QeSTAFbOG