Fontana di Trevi: recauda 1,5 millones de dólares por año

The Passage Of A Trevi Fountain Coin

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 28: A Caritas employee counts bags of coins collected at the Trevi Fountain November 28, 2005 in Rome, Italy. Tourists from all over the world come to Rome's Trevi fountain to throw coins and make a wish. Once a week the coins, that are worth around $ 600, 000 a year, are collected, cleaned, weighed, enumerated and devolved from Rome's Municipality to Caritas, an International Catholic NGO (Non Governmental Organization) that use them to support a shelter that host twenty-five AIDS patients in Rome. Four cleaners in charge of collecting the coins were arrested on November 20, 2005 after being caught in possession of coins worth 1,200 euros. Police say the thieves may have pocketed as much as 110,000 euros during the course of the year. The fountain was built by the architect Salvi (1735) in the time of Pope Clement XII, and decorated by several artists of Bernini's school. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)

