Emiten riesgo moderado de corrientes marinas para varias playas

🏊Moderate risk of rip current for the N, NW, and NE beaches of PR, Culebra & the U.S. Virgin Island.

⛈️NE winds should prevail, along with a limited to elevated rainfall risk. Expect the highest risk over the NE and SW of PR. Lightning is forecasted, too.#PRwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/MAnSfiJCuq