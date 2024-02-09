Sismo de magnitud 6.3 estremece al sur de la Isla Grande de Hawai

HONOLULU, Hawai, EE.UU. (AP) — Un sismo de magnitud 5.7 se produjo el viernes al sur de la Isla Grande de Hawai, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.
El sismo tuvo su epicentro a 11 millas al sur de Naalehu, Hawai, a una profundidad de 6 millas. El Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico dijo que no se preveía ningún maremoto.
En Honolulu, en la isla de Oahu, a unas 200 millas al norte, también se sintió algo de movimiento.
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake just struck Hawaii - fortunately a low-density area.— Dr. Judith Hubbard (@JudithGeology) February 9, 2024
The quake occurred in an area that has been experiencing a swarm of seismicity. The swarm started expanding in 2017. Very curious, and reminds me of the Jan 1 Noto earthquake in Japan!
1/2 pic.twitter.com/d5WDeEYdY7