Mundo

Sismo de magnitud 6.3 estremece al sur de la Isla Grande de Hawai

Al momento no hay aviso de tsunami

Por AP

HONOLULU, Hawai, EE.UU. (AP) — Un sismo de magnitud 5.7 se produjo el viernes al sur de la Isla Grande de Hawai, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.

El sismo tuvo su epicentro a 11 millas al sur de Naalehu, Hawai, a una profundidad de 6 millas. El Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico dijo que no se preveía ningún maremoto.

En Honolulu, en la isla de Oahu, a unas 200 millas al norte, también se sintió algo de movimiento.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos