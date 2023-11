Vaguada provocará lluvias para varias zonas de la isla

🌦️Moisture will filter across the islands & with it an increase in rainfall. We anticipate ponding of water across N, NE, S PR & USVI as winds continue to become northerly.

🏊Moderate rip current risk along the north-facing beaches of PR, Culebra, Vieques & USVI.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/daTeTgTh00