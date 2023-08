Invest 90L aumenta su probabilidad de desarrollo ciclónico

2pm EDT Sat 19 August: There are now 5⃣ systems we are currently monitoring in the NATL basin for TC formation.



Of these features, both Invest #90L near the Windward Islands & another system near the Bahamas pose a risk of land impacts.



Latest Outlook:https://t.co/DboWSR44Dt pic.twitter.com/HyNIVIJVBY