Emiten advertencia de calor excesivo para este viernes

🥵 Excessive heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM.

🤧 Hazy skies due to Saharan Dust.

🌧️Afternoon showers over the NW PR

🏖️ Moderate Risk of Rip Currents for the N PR#prwx #usviwx