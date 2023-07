Se esperan tronadas, inundaciones y calor excesivo para este viernes

⛈️Most afternoon rainfall activity will occur across the northwestern quadrant of PR.



🌡️Temperatures today will be in the 80s to lower 90s.



🏊Moderate rip current risk for the north, northeast, and southeastern PR, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/hkFROIGZ2z