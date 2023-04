Aumenta a 44 por ciento el nivel de sequía moderada en Puerto Rico

#DroughtMonitor 4/4: CA and the Great Basin continue to improve. The impending snow runoff will help too but may also lead to flooding.



Areas worsening: parts of the Northwest, S. Plains, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast#Drought2023 Footprint: 23.6% of UShttps://t.co/HtSRAT6mRz @NOAA pic.twitter.com/7sEzRWWQVb