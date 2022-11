Anuncian oficina de administración de asuntos federales de Puerto Rico en Nueva York

Gobernadora de Nueva York, Kathy Hochul November 11, 2022. La Fortaleza de Puerto Rico, Viejo San Juan New York Governor Kathy Hochul , Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, and Congressman Ritchie Torres today announced the opening of a New York Office at the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, with help Puerto Ricans living in New York and surrounding states more easily obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services. Xavier Garcia / Captiva Digital Media (XAVIER GARCIA)