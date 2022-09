Centro Nacional de Huracanes vigila onda tropical con potencial de desarrollo

8pm EDT 12 Sep: The North Atlantic tropics has been quiet since #Danielle & #Earl, but we are monitoring2⃣tropical waves out in the eastern & central Atlantic.



Both have a low (20%🟡) chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days.



Latest→https://t.co/m9946DpwNQ pic.twitter.com/qnk50EBIJF