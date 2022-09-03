Locales

Se forma la tormenta tropical Earl

Se espera produzca lluvias durante el fin de semana.

Invest 91L (Twitter CNH.)

Invest 91L (Twitter CNH.)

Por Metro Puerto Rico

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH) informó en horas de la noche de hoy, viernes, que el sistema Invest 91L se convirtió en la tormenta tropical Earl.

De acuerdo a una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter, “se espera que produzca fuertes lluvias sobre las Islas de Sotavento, las Islas Vírgenes y Puerto Rico durante el fin de semana”.

Se espera que la quinta tormenta de la temporada pase aproximadamente 75 millas al norte de Puerto Rico.

A las 11:00 de la noche comenzarán a emitir los avisos.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos