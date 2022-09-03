Se forma la tormenta tropical Earl

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH) informó en horas de la noche de hoy, viernes, que el sistema Invest 91L se convirtió en la tormenta tropical Earl.
De acuerdo a una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter, “se espera que produzca fuertes lluvias sobre las Islas de Sotavento, las Islas Vírgenes y Puerto Rico durante el fin de semana”.
Se espera que la quinta tormenta de la temporada pase aproximadamente 75 millas al norte de Puerto Rico.
A las 11:00 de la noche comenzarán a emitir los avisos.
Tropical Storm #Earl Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Earl Forms East of the Northern Leeward Islands. Expected to Produce Heavy Rains Over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico Through the Weekend. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2022
NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, located east of the Leeward Islands, at 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC).— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2022