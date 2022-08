Padre lloraba mientras veía a su hija ahogarse en una piscina mientras transmitía en vivo por Facebook

@LadyVelvet_HFQ So tragic

Hellen Nyabuto, 24, had been live streaming to Facebook when she began to struggle in a pool at the Key Motel in Chatsworth, Ontario, Canada, (August 19).

The video,since deleted, shows Nyabuto, a nurse originally from Kenya, smiling, laughing & chatting https://t.co/WbY336nM1U pic.twitter.com/cmTommFSuT