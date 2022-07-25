Economía

Entre $1.02 y $1.06 el precio de la gasolina para hoy lunes

Así lo dio a conocer DACO

Precio de la gasolina. Foto: AP/John Minchillo.

Por Metro Puerto Rico

El Departamento de Asuntos del Consumidor (DACO) publicó, hoy lunes, los precios máximos de gasolina por marca.

Precios gasolina (CyberNews)

Total

  • Regular: $1.06
  • Premium: $1.27
  • Diésel: $1.20

Shell

  • Regular: $1.02
  • Premium: $1.22
  • Diésel: $1.22

Puma

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.23
  • Diésel: $1.17

Toral

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.17
  • Diésel: $1.19

Gulf

  • Regular: $1.04
  • Premium: $1.22
  • Diésel: $1.22

Ecomaxx

  • Regular: $1.02
  • Premium: $1.14
  • Diésel: $1.15

Bita’s

  • Regular: $1.04
  • Premium: $1.22
  • Diésel: $1.15

American Gas

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.08
  • Diésel: $1.13

Ultra Top Fuel

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.18
  • Diésel: $1.13

Texaco

  • Regular: $1.05
  • Premium: $1.27
  • Diésel: $1.18

76

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.21
  • Diésel: $1.22

Phillips

  • Regular: $1.03
  • Premium: $1.21
  • Diésel: $1.23
