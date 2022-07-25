Entre $1.02 y $1.06 el precio de la gasolina para hoy lunes

El Departamento de Asuntos del Consumidor (DACO) publicó, hoy lunes, los precios máximos de gasolina por marca.
Total
- Regular: $1.06
- Premium: $1.27
- Diésel: $1.20
Shell
- Regular: $1.02
- Premium: $1.22
- Diésel: $1.22
Puma
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.23
- Diésel: $1.17
Toral
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.17
- Diésel: $1.19
Gulf
- Regular: $1.04
- Premium: $1.22
- Diésel: $1.22
Ecomaxx
- Regular: $1.02
- Premium: $1.14
- Diésel: $1.15
Bita’s
- Regular: $1.04
- Premium: $1.22
- Diésel: $1.15
American Gas
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.08
- Diésel: $1.13
Ultra Top Fuel
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.18
- Diésel: $1.13
Texaco
- Regular: $1.05
- Premium: $1.27
- Diésel: $1.18
76
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.21
- Diésel: $1.22
Phillips
- Regular: $1.03
- Premium: $1.21
- Diésel: $1.23