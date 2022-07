Médico resume el comportamiento del COVID en lo que va de mes

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - MARCH 18: A doctor places the data of the female patient who will take the samples to be sent to the laboratories that test for the COVID-19 virus at El Valle integral diagnosis center on March 18, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. People with symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were requested to attend health centers to undergo medical tests. Results will take between 24 to 28 hours. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images) (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images)