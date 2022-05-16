FOTOS: Así se vio el eclipse y la “luna de sangre” en distintas partes del mundo

Anoche ocurrió uno de los fenómenos astronómicos más atractivos, el eclipse lunar y la conocida “luna de sangre”. La misma fue vista desde distintas partes del mundo a simple vista sin necesariamente contar con equipo especializado para esto.
De acuerdo con la NASA, durante un eclipse lunar, la Luna se vuelve roja porque la única luz solar que llega a ella atraviesa antes la atmósfera terrestre. Cuanto más polvo o nubes haya en la atmósfera terrestre durante el eclipse, más roja aparecerá la Luna. Es como si todos los amaneceres y atardeceres del mundo se proyectaran en el satélite.
