Hillary Clinton da positivo a COVID-19

La ex secretaria de Estado de Estados Unidos, Hillary Clinton, anunció el martes que dio positivo a covid-19.
“Bueno, di positivo en la prueba de COVID. Tengo algunos síntomas leves de resfriado, pero me siento bien. Estoy más agradecida que nunca por la protección que las vacunas pueden brindar contra enfermedades graves. Por favor, vacúnese y refuerce si no lo ha hecho”. ¡Ya!” dijo en un tweet.
Su esposo, el expresidente Bill Clinton dio negativo y se siente bien, dijo.
Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022