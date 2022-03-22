Mundo

Hillary Clinton da positivo a COVID-19

Aseguró que tiene síntomas leves de resfriado

Hillary Clinton

La ex secretaria de Estado de Estados Unidos, Hillary Clinton, anunció el martes que dio positivo a covid-19.

“Bueno, di positivo en la prueba de COVID. Tengo algunos síntomas leves de resfriado, pero me siento bien. Estoy más agradecida que nunca por la protección que las vacunas pueden brindar contra enfermedades graves. Por favor, vacúnese y refuerce si no lo ha hecho”. ¡Ya!” dijo en un tweet.

Su esposo, el expresidente Bill Clinton dio negativo y se siente bien, dijo.

