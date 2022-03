Graban momento en que miembros de una ganga golpean y asaltan a padre e hijo

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/15/22 @ 4:25 PM, @NYPD26PCT the unidentified individuals on dirt bikes approached a 64-year-old victim & his 36-year-old son who were seated inside of their vehicle at St Nicholas Terrace & W 127 St. The victims were pulled from the vehicle & assaulted. pic.twitter.com/XFJquLMA9Z