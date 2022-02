Soldado ucraniano sacrifica su vida al detonar un puente para frenar avance ruso

Heroic deed of 🇺🇦 sailor Vitaliy Skakun, slowed down the advance of🇷🇺 occupiers on the Crimean Isthmus. He blew up Henichny Road Bridge at the cost of his own life, thus stopping movement of 🇷🇺 tank column. Eternal memory! #StopRussianAggression#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vuvNvwakZF