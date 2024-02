Así podrás cuidar tus arterias para evitar la enfermedad por la cual murió Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers FILE - Carl Weathers arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalorian" on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. He was 76. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)