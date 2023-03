Conviértete en juguete en el restaurante nuevo de Disney Roundup Rodeo BBQ

#AllTheDisneyThrills | Roundup Rodeo BBQ There are so many ways to experience the feeling of a Disney Thrill across the Walt Disney World Resort. Whether it’s trying a new attraction, meeting a favorite Disney Character face to face, eating a classic Disney snack or ending the night with a nighttime spectacular, there is something to thrill the whole family. In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can experience the thrill of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, opening March 23, 2023 featuring a family-style menu inspired by backyard barbecue favorites. (DISNEY) (DISNEY)