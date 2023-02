Telescopio Hubble capta nueva panorámica de la Nebulosa de la Tarántula

Welcome to a "star factory"!



This #HubbleFriday view shows the Tarantula Nebula, the brightest region of starbirth in our galactic neighborhood.



About 161,000 light-years away, it's within the Large Magellanic Cloud – a satellite galaxy to our Milky Way: https://t.co/COqOJbNb9x pic.twitter.com/NKPU8czd9e