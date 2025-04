‘Drag queen’ de origen puertorriqueño buscará ganar la temporada 17 de “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

CONDRAGULATIONS TO JEWELS SPARKLES FOR NOT JUST WINNING HER 2ND CHALLENGE....



BUT ALSO WINNING THE LAST CHALLENGE OF S17 !!!



AND SHE'S A FINALIST BABY !!!!! 🥰🥰😍😍



BRING THE CROWN HOME TO FLORIDA !!!! 👑@jewelssparkles_ #DragRace #rpdr17 pic.twitter.com/PHFGx5u8aX