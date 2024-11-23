Max: estos son los estrenos de la plataforma para el mes de diciembre

Con la temporada festiva acercándose, HBO Max se prepara para añadir más contenido a su catálogo que continúa ampliandose con variedad de documentales, shows, y películas.

Desde originales de HBO hasta películas de Warner Bros., la plataforma ofrece una amplia variedad de opciones para disfrutar.

Aquí puedes ver los estrenos destacados de este mes de diciembre.

Documental deportivo exclusivo: “Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North”

Una de las propuestas más destacadas es el documental deportivo exclusivo de HBO, “Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North”.

Por primera vez, los espectadores podrán seguir de cerca a toda una división de la NFL, sumergiéndose en la intensa competencia por el título de la AFC North y experimentando la emoción de las últimas semanas de la temporada regular.

Max Original: “Creature Commandos”

Para los fanáticos de la animación, el Max Original “Creature Commandos” promete ser una opción bastante interesante. Esta serie sigue las misiones de un equipo secreto de monstruos reclutados para misiones consideradas demasiado peligrosas para los humanos.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

En el ámbito de los originales de HBO, “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” ofrecerá un vistazo a la vida y legado del icónico actor detrás del papel de Superman en la pantalla grande.

Esta producción promete sumergir a los espectadores en la fascinante historia detrás de uno de los superhéroes más populares.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

En cuanto a las películas, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” de Warner Bros. será una adición destacada al catálogo de HBO Max en diciembre.

Esta historia sigue a la familia Deetz en una serie de eventos sobrenaturales después de descubrir un portal hacia el más allá.

Lista completa de estrenos

December 1

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

How I Live Now (2013)

Invisible Stripes (1939)

It All Came True (1940)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Key Largo (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

King of the Underworld (1939)

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country (1958)

Marine Raiders (1944)

Marked Woman (1937)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

National Velvet (1944)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Overland Telegraph (1951)

Passage to Marseille (1944)

Person to Person (2017)

Pistol Harvest (1952)

Results (2015)

Riders of the Range (1950)

Saddle Legion (1952)

San Quentin (1937)

So This Is Paris (1926)

Stagecoach Kid (1949)

State’s Attorney (1932)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Take This Waltz (2012)

Teen Titans Go! Episodio 400 (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies (1985)

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Return of Doctor X (1939)

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

The Secret Fury (1950)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Threat (1949)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)

The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)

They Drive by Night (1940)

Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White God (2015)

Words and Music (1948)

You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)

December 3

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Temporada 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Temporada 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

December 5

Creature Commandos, Temporada 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Temporada 3

December 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Temporada 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Temporada 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)

Teen Titans Go!, Temporada 8, Episodios 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Temporada 2 (Cartoon Network)

December 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episodio 1

December 8

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

December 9

999 Murderer Calling, Temporada 1 (discovery+)

December 10

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

December 12

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Temporada 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

December 13

Batwheels, Temporada 2 Episodios 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

December 14

Evolve and Flex, Episodio 2

December 15

Frozen Planet II, Temporada 2

December 16

Truck U, Temporada 20

Two Guys Garage, Temporada 23

Very Scary People, Temporada 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

December 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

December 19

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

December 20

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Temporada 1 (Max Original)

December 21

Evolve and Flex, Episodio 3

December 22

Build for Off-Road, Temporada 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

December 23

Alien Files: Reopened, Temporada 1

December 27

Building Outside the Lines, Temporada 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Temporada 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Temporada 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Evolve and Flex, Episodio 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

December 30