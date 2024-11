Latin Grammy: Luis Fonsi gana el premio a Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop por “El Viaje”

Luis Fonsi

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Luis Fonsi winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "El Viaje" poses in the press room during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recor)