Estos son los famosos que prometieron irse de EEUU si ganaba Trump

Cher

FILE - 2018 Kennedy Center honoree Cher attends the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Washington. Hollywood was quick to react to the news on Sunday, July 21, 2024, that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Cher wrote on X that she was “tortured” because she doesn’t believe the Democrats could win without Biden. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

(Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP)