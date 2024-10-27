Cine

Títulos que se despiden de Netflix en noviembre: Conoce las series y películas que debes ver lo más pronto posible

Cambios en el catálogo de noviembre

Cada mes, Netflix renueva su catálogo y también retira varios títulos, permitiendo el ingreso de nuevos contenidos.

En noviembre de 2024, se perderán algunas películas icónicas y series que han acompañado a los usuarios en sus momentos de ocio.

A continuación, un vistazo a los títulos que dejarán la plataforma en Estados Unidos.

1 de noviembre

  • Attack on Finland (2022)
  • Bliss (1997)
  • Bride of Chucky (1998)
  • Child’s Play 2 (1990)
  • Child’s Play 3 (1991)
  • The Circle (2017)
  • Cult of Chucky (2017)
  • Curse of Chucky (2013)
  • Dark Waters (2019)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Eric Idle’s What About Dick? (2012)
  • The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
  • Hellboy (2019)
  • How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
  • Identity Thief (2013)
  • Jack Reacher (2012), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • La La Land (2016)
  • Life (2017)
  • Magic Mike (2012), Magic Mike XXL (2015)
  • Monty Python Specials: The Meaning of Monty Python (2013)
  • Monty Python Conquers America (2008)
  • Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (2014)
  • Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (2000)
  • Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (1989)
  • Mr. Deeds (2002)
  • RED (2010), RED 2 (2013)
  • Room (2015)
  • Save the Last Dance (2001)
  • Seed of Chucky (2004)
  • Soft & Quiet (2022)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
  • The Spectacular Now (2013)
  • Star Trek Beyond (2016)
  • Starship Troopers (1997)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Think Like a Dog (2020)
  • The Wedding Planner (2001)
  • Welcome to the Jungle (2003)
  • World War Z (2013)

Series:

  • Angry Birds (2 temporadas)
  • Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama (3 temporadas)
  • Monty Python Series: Best Bits
  • Almost the Truth, Fliegender Zirkus
  • Flying Circus (4 temporadas)
  • Personal Best
  • Vientos de agua (1 temporada)

2 de noviembre

  • The Deep (1 temporada)
  • Key & Peele (2 temporadas)
  • Love Now (1 temporada)
  • Love You (1 temporada)
  • No Time for Shame (1 temporada)
  • Top Gear (1 temporada)

3 de noviembre

  • David (2013)
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series (4 partes)
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (3 partes)
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 partes)
  • Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master (1 temporada)
  • Uyire (1998)

4 de noviembre

  • Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019)

5 de noviembre

  • The Amazing Race (2005)
  • Luccas Neto in: Summer Camp (2019)
  • Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)
  • Mubarakan (2017)

6 de noviembre

  • A Man Called Otto (2022)

7 de noviembre

  • Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
  • The Last Forest (2021)

8 de noviembre

  • Paradise Beach (2019)

10 de noviembre

  • Glitter Force (2 temporadas)
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki (2 temporadas)
  • Team Ninja Warrior (1 temporada)

11 de noviembre

  • Night School (2018)

12 de noviembre

  • Laguna Beach (1 temporada)
  • Put Your Head on My Shoulder (2019)

13 de noviembre

  • My Dear Warrior (1 temporada)
  • Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003)

14 de noviembre

  • Warrior (Serie limitada)

15 de noviembre

  • First Man (2018)
  • Nothing to Lose (2018), Nothing to Lose 2 (2019)

16 de noviembre

  • Harriet (2019)
  • Tobot Galaxy Detectives (2 temporada)

19 de noviembre

  • Miss Culinary (2019)

20 de noviembre

  • Bangkok Buddies (2019)
  • Dorasaani (2019)
  • Shahs of Sunset (temporadas 1-2)

21 de noviembre

  • The Crime (2015)

23 de noviembre

  • Evil Dead Rise (2023)
  • Sausage Party (2016)

Recomendados:

