Títulos que se despiden de Netflix en noviembre: Conoce las series y películas que debes ver lo más pronto posible

Cada mes, Netflix renueva su catálogo y también retira varios títulos, permitiendo el ingreso de nuevos contenidos.
En noviembre de 2024, se perderán algunas películas icónicas y series que han acompañado a los usuarios en sus momentos de ocio.
A continuación, un vistazo a los títulos que dejarán la plataforma en Estados Unidos.
1 de noviembre
- Attack on Finland (2022)
- Bliss (1997)
- Bride of Chucky (1998)
- Child’s Play 2 (1990)
- Child’s Play 3 (1991)
- The Circle (2017)
- Cult of Chucky (2017)
- Curse of Chucky (2013)
- Dark Waters (2019)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Eric Idle’s What About Dick? (2012)
- The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
- Hellboy (2019)
- How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
- Identity Thief (2013)
- Jack Reacher (2012), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
- Jumanji (1995)
- La La Land (2016)
- Life (2017)
- Magic Mike (2012), Magic Mike XXL (2015)
- Monty Python Specials: The Meaning of Monty Python (2013)
- Monty Python Conquers America (2008)
- Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (2014)
- Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (2000)
- Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (1989)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- RED (2010), RED 2 (2013)
- Room (2015)
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Seed of Chucky (2004)
- Soft & Quiet (2022)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
- The Spectacular Now (2013)
- Star Trek Beyond (2016)
- Starship Troopers (1997)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Think Like a Dog (2020)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- Welcome to the Jungle (2003)
- World War Z (2013)
Series:
- Angry Birds (2 temporadas)
- Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama (3 temporadas)
- Monty Python Series: Best Bits
- Almost the Truth, Fliegender Zirkus
- Flying Circus (4 temporadas)
- Personal Best
- Vientos de agua (1 temporada)
2 de noviembre
- The Deep (1 temporada)
- Key & Peele (2 temporadas)
- Love Now (1 temporada)
- Love You (1 temporada)
- No Time for Shame (1 temporada)
- Top Gear (1 temporada)
3 de noviembre
- David (2013)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (4 partes)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (3 partes)
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 partes)
- Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master (1 temporada)
- Uyire (1998)
4 de noviembre
- Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019)
5 de noviembre
- The Amazing Race (2005)
- Luccas Neto in: Summer Camp (2019)
- Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)
- Mubarakan (2017)
6 de noviembre
- A Man Called Otto (2022)
7 de noviembre
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
- The Last Forest (2021)
8 de noviembre
- Paradise Beach (2019)
10 de noviembre
- Glitter Force (2 temporadas)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki (2 temporadas)
- Team Ninja Warrior (1 temporada)
11 de noviembre
- Night School (2018)
12 de noviembre
- Laguna Beach (1 temporada)
- Put Your Head on My Shoulder (2019)
13 de noviembre
- My Dear Warrior (1 temporada)
- Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003)
14 de noviembre
- Warrior (Serie limitada)
15 de noviembre
- First Man (2018)
- Nothing to Lose (2018), Nothing to Lose 2 (2019)
16 de noviembre
- Harriet (2019)
- Tobot Galaxy Detectives (2 temporada)
19 de noviembre
- Miss Culinary (2019)
20 de noviembre
- Bangkok Buddies (2019)
- Dorasaani (2019)
- Shahs of Sunset (temporadas 1-2)
21 de noviembre
- The Crime (2015)
23 de noviembre
- Evil Dead Rise (2023)
- Sausage Party (2016)