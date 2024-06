Ciudad de México fue testigo de la segunda boda de Naomi Watts y Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

(Monica Schipper/FilmMagic,)