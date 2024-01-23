Esta la lista completa de los nominados al Premio Oscar

Lista de nominados a la 96a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes en Beverly Hills, California.

Los Oscar se entregarán el 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “American Fiction”; “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”); “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Dirección: Justine Triet, “Anatomie d’une chute”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”.

Actriz: Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor: Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.

Actor de reparto: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”.

Actriz de reparto: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.

Guion original: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Maestro”; “May December”; “Past Lives”.

Guion adaptado: “American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone Of Interest”.

Cinematografía: “El conde”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Edición: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Música original: “American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Canción original: “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony.

Sonido: “The Creator”; “Maestro”; “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Efectos visuales: “The Creator”; “Godzilla Minus One”; “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Napoleon”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “La sociedad de la nieve”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Diseño de producción: “Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Cortometraje: “The After”; “Invincible » ; « Knight Of Fortune”; “Red, White And Blue”; “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado: “Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “Our Uniform”; “Pachyderme”; “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”.

Cortometraje documental: “The ABCs of Book Banning”; “The Barber of Little Rock”; “Island in Between”; “The Last Repair Shop”; “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Largometraje documental: “Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger”.

Largometraje internacional: “La sociedad de la nieve” de España; “The Zone of Interest” de Gran Bretaña; “Das Lehrerzimmer” (“Sala de profesores”) de Alemania; “Io Capitano” (“Yo capitán”) de Italia ; “Perfect Days” de Japón.

Largometraje animado: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”); “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”