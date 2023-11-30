Estos son los artistas que más sonaron en Spotify en el 2023

La plataforma de música streaming, Spotify, reveló los resultados de su Spotify “Wrapped” para el año 2023 que demostró el dominio que tiene el género urbano ya que Bad Bunny fue el segundo más escuchado a nivel mundial por debajo de Taylor Swift.

Listas mundiales de lo mejor de Spotify 2023

Artistas más escuchados en todo el mundo

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Canciones más escuchadas en todo el mundo

1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook

5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ by Bizarrap, Shakira

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Álbumes más vistos en todo el mundo

1. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

2. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

3. “SOS” by SZA

4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

5. “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” by KAROL G

6. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen

7. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

8. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

Los mejores podcasts del mundo

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Huberman Lab”

4. “Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”

5. “On Purpose With Jay Shetty”

6. “Crime Junkie”

7. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

8. “Serial Killers”

9. “The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett”

10. “TED Talks Daily”

11. “Relatos de la Noche”

12. “Caso 63″

13. “Psicologia Al Desnudo | @psi.mammoliti”

14. “The Daily”

15. “Lex Fridman Podcast”

16. “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”

17. “El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé”

18. “Gemischtes Hack”

19. “The Psychology of Your 20s”

20. “Stuff You Should Know”

21. “SmartLess”

22. “La Cotorrisa”

23. “Se Regalan Dudas”

24. “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast”

25. “Conspiracy Theories”

Los mejores podcasts deportivos del mundo

1. “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” (U.S.)

2. “Pardon My Take” (U.S.)

3. “The Bill Simmons Podcast” (U.S.)

4. “Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast” (U.K.)

5. “Fantasy Footballers – Fantasy Football Podcast” (U.S.)

Lanzamientos mundiales de podcasts más esperados por un creador estadounidense

1. “Hot Mess With Alix Earle”

2. “What Now? With Trevor Noah”

3. “Strike Force Five”

4. “The Deck Investigates”

5. “The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark”

6. “Brain Leak”

7. “HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast”

8. “The Coldest Case in Laramie”

9. “The Wedding Scammer”

10. “De-Influenced With Dani Austin”

Las listas más populares de Spotify 2023 en EE.UU.

Artistas más vistos en EE.UU.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Morgan Wallen

4. The Weeknd

5. Bad Bunny

6. 21 Savage

7. SZA

8. Zach Bryan

9. Kanye West

10. Peso Pluma

Canciones más escuchadas en EE.UU.

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2″ by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Álbumes más vistos en EE.UU.

1. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen

2. “SOS” by SZA

3. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

4. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

5. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

6. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

7. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

8. “Folklore” by Taylor Swift

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

Los mejores podcasts de EE.UU.

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Crime Junkie”

4. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

5. “The Daily”

6. “Huberman Lab”

7. “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” – ALL LANGUAGES

8. “SmartLess”

9. “Up First”

10. “Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”

11. “2 Bears, 1 Cave With Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer”

12. “Morbid”

13. “The Journal.”

14. “Stuff You Should Know”

15. “On Purpose With Jay Shetty”

16. “Lex Fridman Podcast” – ALL LANGUAGES

17. “NPR News Now”

18. “Serial Killers” – ALL LANGUAGES

19. “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce”

20. “Dateline NBC”

21. “Conspiracy Theories” – ALL LANGUAGES

22. “Distractible”

23. “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast”

24. “The Psychology of Your 20s”

25. “Science Vs” – ALL LANGUAGES