Hulu: Estas son las películas que dicen adiós en septiembre

Con la llegada del mes de septiembre, la plataformas streaming Hulu realiza ajustes en su catálogo para brindar nuevas experiencias.
Algunos títulos pueden retirarse, pero esto significa más espacio para contenido fresco y emocionante. No te preocupes, siempre tendrás algo nuevo que esperar.
A continuación conoce la lista de títulos que se van de la plataforma streaming.
Títulos que se retiran de Hulu
1 de septiembre
- This Means War | 2010
- You’re Not You | 2014
- Wild Horses | 2015
- Dirty Weekend | 2015
- In Dubious Battle | 2016
- Blackfish | 2013
10 de septiembre
- The Grand Seduction | 2013
- 360 | 2011
- Life Partners | 2014
- The Full Monty | 2007
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
- Summer DaysSummer Nights | 2021
- Wrath of Man | 2021
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
- The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
30 de septiembre
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- The Answer Man | 2009
- Attack The Block | 2011
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bachelorette | 2012
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Brigsby Bear | 2017
- The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
- Brother | 2001
- Bruno | 2009
- Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
- Center Stage | 2000
- Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- The Croods | 2013
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- The Devil Has a Name | 2019
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
- El Chicano | 2018
- Elysium | 2013
- Ender’s Game | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- The Guardian | 2006
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- Killing Gunther | 2017
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- Made of Honor | 2008
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- The Monuments Men | 2014
- Mortal Kombat | 2021
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo | 2011
- The Omen | 2006
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pompeii | 2014
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rio | 2011
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
- Total Recall | 2012
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- The Walk | 2015
- The Weekend | 2019
- We’re The Millers | 2013
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998