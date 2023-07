Revelan la causa de muerte de Lisa Marie Presley

Despiden a Lisa Marie Presley en mansión dónde vivió con su padre, Elvis Presley A visitor stops to take a photo of the gravesite after a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency and was buried on the property next to her son Benjamin Keough, and near her father Elvis Presley and his two parents. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)