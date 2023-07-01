Estrenos de Animé: Estos son los estrenos de Crunchyroll para julio

Crunchyroll, el popular servicio de streaming de anime, se prepara para cautivar a los fanáticos con emocionantes estrenos en el mes de julio.
Entre las destacadas series que llegarán a la plataforma se encuentran la comedia romántica “My Tiny Senpai” y “Masamune-kun’s Revenge R”, la ficción especulativa “Am I Actually the Strongest?”, el drama fantástico “Undead Girl Murder Farce”, entre otros.
Estos estrenos prometen ofrecer aventuras, risas y emociones a los suscriptores de Crunchyroll durante todo el mes de julio.
Estrenos de Crunchyroll en el mes de julio.
1 de julio
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)
- Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)
- AYAKA (Studio Blanc.)
- My Tiny Senpai (Project No.9)
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (LIDENFILMS)
2 de julio
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Temporada 2 (Studio Bind)
3 de julio
- Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)
- Masamune-kun’s Revenge R (SILVER LINK.)
- Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)
4 de julio
- The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)
5 de julio
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (AXsiZ; Studio Gokumi)
- Undead Murder Farce (Lapin Track)
7 de julio
- Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C. Staff)
- The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)
- The Gene of AI (Madhouse)
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Temporada 2 (J.C. Staff)
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Temporada 3 (TMS Entertainment)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Temporada 3 (Gift-o’-Animatio; Kinema Citrus; Studio Jemi)
8 de julio
- Liar, Liar (Geek Toys)
- My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)
- TenPuru (Gekkou)
9 de julio
- Classroom for Heroes (Actas)
12 de julio
- Bungo Stray Dogs Temporada 5 (Bones)
- Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)
13 de julio
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Temporada 2 (Studio 3Hz)
14 de julio
- LINK CLICK Temporada 2 (Studio LAN)
Series que continúan durante julio
- One Piece (Toei Animation)
- EDENS ZERO T2 (J.C.Staff)
- Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)
- Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (J.C. Staff)
- Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation)
- MIX MISEI STORY T2 (OLM)