Estrenos de Animé: Estos son los estrenos de Crunchyroll para julio

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces es uno de los grandes estrenos.

Por Jean Lucas Bello

Crunchyroll, el popular servicio de streaming de anime, se prepara para cautivar a los fanáticos con emocionantes estrenos en el mes de julio.

Entre las destacadas series que llegarán a la plataforma se encuentran la comedia romántica “My Tiny Senpai” y “Masamune-kun’s Revenge R”, la ficción especulativa “Am I Actually the Strongest?”, el drama fantástico “Undead Girl Murder Farce”, entre otros.

Estos estrenos prometen ofrecer aventuras, risas y emociones a los suscriptores de Crunchyroll durante todo el mes de julio.

Estrenos de Crunchyroll en el mes de julio.

1 de julio

  • Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)
  • Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)
  • AYAKA (Studio Blanc.)
  • My Tiny Senpai (Project No.9)
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (LIDENFILMS)

2 de julio

  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Temporada 2 (Studio Bind)

3 de julio

  • Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)
  • Masamune-kun’s Revenge R (SILVER LINK.)
  • Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

4 de julio

  • The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)

5 de julio

  • Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (AXsiZ; Studio Gokumi)
  • Undead Murder Farce (Lapin Track)

7 de julio

  • Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C. Staff)
  • The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)
  • The Gene of AI (Madhouse)
  • Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Temporada 2 (J.C. Staff)
  • Rent-a-Girlfriend Temporada 3 (TMS Entertainment)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Temporada 3 (Gift-o’-Animatio; Kinema Citrus; Studio Jemi)

8 de julio

  • Liar, Liar (Geek Toys)
  • My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)
  • TenPuru (Gekkou)

9 de julio

  • Classroom for Heroes (Actas)

12 de julio

  • Bungo Stray Dogs Temporada 5 (Bones)
  • Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)

13 de julio

  • The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Temporada 2 (Studio 3Hz)

14 de julio

  • LINK CLICK Temporada 2 (Studio LAN)

Series que continúan durante julio

  • One Piece (Toei Animation)
  • EDENS ZERO T2 (J.C.Staff)
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)
  • Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (J.C. Staff)
  • Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation)
  • MIX MISEI STORY T2 (OLM)
