Hulu: El mes de mayo trae varios estrenos para la plataforma streaming

La plataforma de streaming Hulu estrena contenido cada mes con el objetivo de para mantener a sus suscriptores enganchados y atraer a nuevos usuarios.
El estreno constante de contenido nuevo aumenta la retención de los suscriptores, ya que siempre hay algo nuevo para ver. Además, la plataforma necesita mantenerse relevante en un mercado cada vez más competitivo con la aparición de nuevas plataformas de streaming.
Para este mes de mayo, la filial de Disney tiene dos grandes series en sus estrenos como los Taste The Nation y The Great que estrenan nuevas temporadas.
A continuación la lista de estrenos de Hulu
Estrenos de Hulu en mayo
1 de mayo
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
- After Earth | 2013
- Annabelle | 2014
- Atonement | 2007
- Beetlejuice | 1988
- Best in Show | 2000
- Black Dynamite | 2009
- Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
- Bless MeUltima | 2013
- Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
- Blue Thunder | 1983
- The Book Of Eli | 2010
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Boogie Nights | 1997
- Clash Of The Titans | 2010
- The Comedian | 2017
- CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
- Cyrus | 2010
- The Darkest Hour | 2011
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- El Condorito | 2018
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Frank | 2014
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- Horrible Bosses | 2011
- The Hunger Games | 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
- Identity | 2003
- IT | 2017
- Joshua | 2007
- Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- Last Action Hero | 1993
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- Little Man | 2006
- The Little Things | 2021
- The Mask | 1994
- The Meddler | 2016
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Out of the Furnace | 2013
- Patriots Day | 2016
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- The Power Of One | 1992
- Premium Rush | 2012
- Rampage | 2018
- Selena | 1997
- Sex Drive | 2008
- Speed | 1994
- Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
- Stan & Ollie | 2018
- Stuck On You | 2003
- Taken 2 | 2012
- Twilight | 2008
4 de mayo
- A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire
- Lucky | 2017
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
- Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
- Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
- Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
- Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
- The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
- Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
- Apollo 18 | 2011
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
- Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
- The Libertine | 2004
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
- Alone at Night | 2022
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
- Bloods | 2022
- Manifest West | 2022
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
- To The End | 2022
- Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
- The Last Warrior | 2022
16 de mayo
- FX’s Class of ‘09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
- Bar Fight! | 2022
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
- The Great: Complete Season 3
- Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
- The Last Unicorn | 1982
- Saint Omer | 2022
- The Locksmith | 2023
- Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- Point Break | 2015
- La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
- The Break-Up | 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
- Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
- Slash/Back | 2022
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
- American Murderer | 2022
- Sliding Doors | 1998
- Sophie’s Choice | 1982
- The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
23 de mayo
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
- The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
- Broker | 2022
- The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
- MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
- Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
- Prank Panel: Series Premiere
- I Still Believe | 2020
- Mummies | 2023
- The Old Way | 2022
- Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
- The Square | 2017