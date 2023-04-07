Entretenimiento

MTV Movie & TV Awards: conoce la lista de nominados de la edición 2023

‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Stranger Things’ y ‘The Last of Us’ lideran las nominaciones de este año.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son una ceremonia de premiación anual presentada por la cadena de televisión MTV, donde se reconoce a las mejores películas, programas de televisión, actuaciones y otros aspectos del entretenimiento.

A diferencia de otras premiaciones, los MTV Movie & TV Awards no se enfocan únicamente en las películas, sino que también reconocen los logros en la televisión. Además, también cuentan con categorías especiales, como “Mejor Héroe” o “Mejor Villano”, que honran a los personajes más memorables del año en la pantalla.

Para este año, en la lista de nominaciones, destacan títulos como ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Stranger Things’ y ‘The Last of Us’ en las distintas categorías que son votadas por el público.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards regresan al Barker Hanger de Santa Mónica para una transmisión en vivo el 7 de mayo a las 8 p.m. ET, bajo la presentación de Drew Barrymore.

A continuación la lista de nominados.

Nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Mejor Película

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Nope
  • Scream VI
  • Smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Serie

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Wednesday
  • Wolf Pack
  • Yellowstone
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor Actuación en una película

  • Austin Butler: Elvis
  • Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
  • KeKe Palmer: Nope
  • Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
  • Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión

  • Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
  • Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Héroe

  • Diego Luna: Andor
  • Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
  • Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
  • Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Villano

  • Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
  • M3GAN: M3GAN
  • The Bear: Cocaine Bear

Mejor Beso

  • Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
  • Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
  • Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actuación en comedia

  • Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
  • Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
  • Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
  • KeKe Palmer: Nope
  • Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación revelación

  • Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
  • Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor pelea

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

Mejor momento más aterrador

  • Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
  • Justin Long: Barbarian
  • Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon: Smile

Mejor Dúo

  • Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
  • Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno`: The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor ‘kick ass’

  • Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor canción

  • Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
  • Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
  • Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Mejor serie documental

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
  • The Kardashians
  • Vanderpump Rules

Mejor serie de competencia

  • All-Star Shore
  • Big Brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Mejor conductor

  • Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Joel Madden: Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mejor documental musical

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
